Local Representatives Torres and Ruiz condemn DHS for blocking Congressional oversight of detention centers

WASHINGTON, DC (KESQ) - On Wednesday, U.S. Representatives Norma J. Torres (CA-35) and Dr. Raul Ruiz (CA-25) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem condemning DHS for unlawfully obstructing their efforts to visit immigration detention facilities operated by DHS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In the letter sent to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the lawmakers highlighted violations of federal law, specifically Section 527(a) of the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024, which prohibits DHS from denying Members of Congress access to detention facilities or making changes to alter what is observed during visits.

“For weeks, my office has been emailing DHS to schedule a visit, only to be met with shifting policies and ever-changing excuses for why Democratic Members of Congress can’t enter facilities,” said Congresswoman Torres.

Congressman Ruiz added, “As Members of Congress, we visited the Adelanto ICE facility to ensure residents in our districts are not being subjected to inhumane conditions. The Department of Homeland Security’s sudden policy change requiring advance notice is unacceptable, unlawful, and clearly designed to block transparency and accountability,”

The lawmakers are demanding written assurances by Friday, July 18, 2025 that DHS will:

Cease all unlawful restrictions and partisan discrimination;

Fully comply with federal law regarding congressional access to facilities; and

Provide equal and prompt access to all Members of Congress regardless of party affiliation.

Read the full letter here.