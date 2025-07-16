Local student starts school supply drive helping Coachella Valley families

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The school year is just around the corner, and school supplies are anticipated to be the most expensive in years.

According to Savings.com, families plan to spend a record-high $628 per child on clothing, supplies and tech, which is up 4% from last year. Overall, 71% of families plan to spend more than last year.

An upcoming senior with PSUSD is hoping to combat this added cost for some families in the Coachella Valley by starting her own school supply donation drive with her brother.

