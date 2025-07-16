Local students honored with July 2025 ‘Do the Right Thing’ award
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A new group of local students were recognized on Wednesday with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award, which is a partnership between the Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3.
Nine kids total were chosen for their accomplishments, positive attitudes, and contributions to the community.
Congratulations to these outstanding students:
- Leonel Mejia -Katherine Finchy Elementary School
- Faith Jauregui - Mt. San Jacinto High School
- Adrian Reyes - Amistad High School
- Thomas Andrade - Horizon High School
- Ashley Romero - Saul Martinez Elementary School
- Ximena Fregoso - Valley View Elementary School
- Julian Hurtado Flores - Mountain Vista Elementary School
- Juliet Aduenas - Bobby Duke Middle School
- Adilenne Garcia - Oasis Elementary School
If you know of a deserving student who should be recognized, you can nominate them at kesq.com/do-the-right-thing/.