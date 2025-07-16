Local students honored with July 2025 ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A new group of local students were recognized on Wednesday with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award, which is a partnership between the Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3.

Nine kids total were chosen for their accomplishments, positive attitudes, and contributions to the community.

Congratulations to these outstanding students:

Leonel Mejia -Katherine Finchy Elementary School

Faith Jauregui - Mt. San Jacinto High School

Adrian Reyes - Amistad High School

Thomas Andrade - Horizon High School

Ashley Romero - Saul Martinez Elementary School

Ximena Fregoso - Valley View Elementary School

Julian Hurtado Flores - Mountain Vista Elementary School

Juliet Aduenas - Bobby Duke Middle School

Adilenne Garcia - Oasis Elementary School

If you know of a deserving student who should be recognized, you can nominate them at kesq.com/do-the-right-thing/.