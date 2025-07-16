Palm Springs Public Library delays relocation for renovations due to HVAC issues

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Palm Springs Public Library will delay its closing to the public for three weeks following HVAC issues at a set temporary location.

The Palm Springs Public Library was set to close July 19 for renovations with normal operations taking place at Rimrock Plaza on E. Palm Canyon Drive.

The Palm Springs Library reported that their closing will be delayed until August 9, due to HVAC issues at the temporary location but still plan to celebrate their renovation and closing party July 19 from 2 p.m.- 4p.m.

The last day the library will be open to the public is August 8, closing at the regular time of 5:00p.m. The library says that during the time of transition when the space is closed for moving all checkout dates will be extended and ask that the public hold items for return until the temporary library location opens

The Friends of the Palm Springs Library are set to continue selling books at the original location until the new closing date. They plan to hold regular book sales at Rimrock Plaza in addition to the relocation to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Ramon Road where they will resume accepting book donations beginning August 11 by appointment.

The library renovations are set to last 18-36 months with regular operating hours being held at the temporary space. Programming will continue at various locations around the City including but not limited to the Welwood Murray Memorial Library, Mizell Center, and more locations to be announced.

For more information visit www.palmspringslibrary.org or call 760-322-READ (7323)

