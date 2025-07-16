‘Underrated Golf’ inspires, teaches, and provides opportunity to young golfers

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A national youth golf tour backed by NBA superstar Steph Curry is making a stop right here in the Coachella Valley.

The "Underrated Golf" tour is about more than just winning on the green, it's about building life skills and empowering underserved youth.

Nearly 100 talented golfers have qualified to travel with the Underrated tour, gaining the opportunity to compete on elite courses and learn from golf legends.

Steph Curry is a basketball icon, but his passion for golf led him to want to help kids. He understood how expensive and inaccessible the sport can be.

The tour covers all costs for young athletes.

College golf coaches are scouting talent at Underrated tournaments, too.

One youth golfer says he's playing his best in hopes of getting noticed and earning a spot on the college team. Duncan Reid says, "Honestly, a lot of coaches are looking at these leader boards, so just go out there and play your golf. People are paying attention to this because it's on such a big stage. So you're just going out there and trying to focus on your game."

After a stop at PGA West in La Quinta, players will compete at TPA Sawgrass in Vedra Beach, Florida, then head to Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.