Water pipeline project shuts down Palm Desert street, local business disrupted

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A water pipeline project in Palm Desert has sparked frustration among local business owners.

Joel Ontiveros, Harv's Car Wash owner, said he was blindsided by construction.

"I've been doing business here for over 20 years," Ontiveros said. "I've never had something like this happen where you get no notice of something that's going to affect you tremendously."

News Channel 3 took these concerns to the city and the Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD), who's leading the Nonpotable Water Pipeline Project.

"We understand that construction can be disruptive," Lorraine Garcia, CVWD Communication Manager/Public Information Officer, said. "We are making progress quickly, and we are notifying customers as we move onto Cook Street soon. We are also collaborating with the City of Palm Desert on the outreach."

The project is installing non-potable water lines along Cook Street between Hovely Lane East and the Whitewater Wash.

"The project spans approximately 1 mile, extending from Sheryl Avenue to Riviera Drive, near the Marriott," Garcia said. "We appreciate everyone’s patience during this significant project for the residents of the Coachella Valley."

In the full statement, CVWD said the pipeline work is part of a long-term water sustainability effort that will help provide recycled water for irrigation instead of using groundwater.

— Lorraine Garcia, Communication Manager/Public Information Officer

The City of Palm Desert said it has a limited role in the project, which they said falls under CVWD’s management.

"The City of Palm Desert’s role has been limited to approving CVWD’s required encroachment permits and reviewing traffic control plans to help ensure public safety during construction," Ryland Penta, Community Relations Supervisor said. "The City of Palm Desert values its business community and understands the challenges that come with construction-related impacts. We are committed to advocating for our local businesses and maintaining open communication with CVWD to ensure project impacts are minimized wherever possible and that their concerns are addressed."

He said the city has not been provided a list of specific businesses contacted.

Garcia said the project is expected to be completed before the end of August.

For a list of the city's street projects, use this link.

