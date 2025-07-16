World Health Organization calls out for help making breakthrough HIV drug accessible to the public

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)-- The World Health Organization just announced this week that they want all countries to help make a breakthrough HIV drug reach people as quickly and safely as possible.

The drug's nickname is "Len," and it only needs to be injected twice a year to offer near-total protection from the virus and developing aids.

The FDA recently approved the drug, but it carries a price tag of more than $28,000 per person per year, making it unaffordable to most people.

Local doctors say a more affordable, generic version could soon become reality.

Dr. Phyllis Ritchie, CEO & founder says, "The potentials are huge, because the question is if we have a prep like that, do we even need to work on an HIV vaccine, and those are all the questions that are being brought up presently. But we have to wait and see if insurance companies will actually pay for it."

Right now, doctors say there are only a few people in the valley taking the drug.

