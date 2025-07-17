Aerification, ants all part of summer golf in the Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- During the summer months, due the heat, golf courses undergo change.

Aerification, or "punched greens," is the most common in order to preserve the life of the grass.

This is an important maintenance process to improve oxygen, relieve compaction and manage thatch. Aerification is crucial for maintaining healthy and consistent playing conditions, even though it can be disruptive to play in the short term.

Sports Director Blake Arthur dives into this and more at Bermuda Dunes Country Club with Head Superintendent Martin Rivera.

"I think that aerification in the summer time is the most important cultural practice that we do. You know, recovery time is not that bad," said Rivera.

It's a short term sacrifice for long term success.

"I know people want fast greens all season long but the Bermuda it's a little bit harder. It's kind of impossible to do that because the texture of the leaf blade and, you know, it holds the ball more than in the winter time and rye grass," said Rivera.

"So, you know, overall I think it's very important because then you pay the price during season if you don't."

Rivera also notes that during the summer, especially when humid, the maintenance staff works to control red fire ants, using ant bait to limit their activity on the golf course.

Summer is certainly the off-season for golf in our desert but courses are still playable, just different than high season in the winter and spring months.