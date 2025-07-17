Auen Foundations awards $250K grant to the historic Plaza Theatre’s restoration efforts

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ)-- The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation announced they have received a $250,000 grant from the Auen Foundation to restore the historic theater's mezzanine.

The Auen Foundation, a Coachella Valley-based private grant-making foundation, has awarded the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre with a $250,000 grant in their mission to restore the historic structure to its former beauty.

The Plaza Theatre has agreed to rename the mezzanine as the Auen Mezzanine to honor the donation. The Auen Foundation will receive prominent recognition as a Founding Donor as well as on the donor wall recognizing those that have taken the step to officially name an element or location in the theatre.

“The Auen Foundation is proud to support the Plaza Theatre Foundation as a founding donor in the restoration of this cultural treasure in the heart of Palm Springs,” said Sherrie Auen, Trustee of the Auen Foundation. "Aligned with our mission to enrich quality of life — especially for our aging population — this transformative project will bring people of all ages together to enjoy performances, programs, and shared experiences, while ensuring this iconic space remains accessible and vibrant for generations to come.”

The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation is still in the process of trying to fundraise the remaining $6 million needed to complete this restoration and update the theater which is set to open December 2025.

‘With this incredible gift, the Auen Foundation is directly supporting and contributing to the cultural enrichment of our community,” said J.R. Roberts, President of the Plaza Theatre Foundation. “We are honored to work with this respected foundation which helps increase quality of life for so many. There are several significant naming opportunities remaining, so other organizations and individuals may join the Auen Foundation to help us restore this icon, where the culture of Palm Springs takes center stage.”

The Plaza Theatre was built in 1936 and was a home for the arts until its closing in 2014. With the completion of the anticipated restoration the Plaza Theater will provide the city and its visitors entertainment for years to come.

The Oak View Group will operate the theatre and is currently selling tickets for upcoming events. Visit the Plaza Theatre’s website at www.palmspringsplazatheatre.com for more information about their inaugural season.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.