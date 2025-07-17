CalFresh offers replacement benefits to households affected in this summer’s RivCo wildfires

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, (KESQ)-- CalFresh is offering help to clients by providing replacement benefits to customers impacted by the recent Riverside County wildfires.

Wildfire season has been active throughout Riverside County this summer leaving officials urging nearby residents to take all necessary precautions to stay safe and prepared.

In light of the Mindy, Wolf, Mandalay, and Juniper fires that started appearing June 29 and 30, CalFresh is allowing customers to apply for replacement benefits to those who lost food purchased with benefits in these fire zones.

State officials report that CalFresh serves over 26,000 households in Riverside County providing over $5.3 million in benefits during the times that the fire occurred.

“This fire season has brought real challenges for many families in our region,” said Sandra Bowlan, Interim Assistant Director of the Self-Sufficiency Division at the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS). “If you’ve suffered losses from the recent wildfires or power outages, please don’t wait—reach out to us by July 28 so we can help you recover.”

CalFresh is the state's largest food assistance program helping households purchase groceries at supermarkets, farmers markets and even online.

CalFresh urges customers looking to reclaim these benefits to report their food losses by July 28 to receive support. To report food loss and request replacement benefits, CalFresh customers can visit BenefitsCal.com, go to their nearest Self-Sufficiency office, or call 1-877-410-8827.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.