Man admits to killing woman in Cathedral City Christmas Day DUI crash

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - An unlicensed motorist who killed a woman and injured three others in a driving under the influence collision in Cathedral City on Christmas Day pleaded guilty today to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter.

Angel Gabriel Torres Hernandez of Cathedral City admitted the felony count, along with a sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegation, under a plea agreement Thursday with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors agreed to drop two related counts and sentence enhancements against Hernandez.

Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini scheduled a sentencing hearing for Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The defendant is being held without bail at the Benoit Detention Center.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, the deadly wreck occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2023.

Hernandez was driving northbound on Date Palm Drive when he veered into southbound lanes while attempting to make a turn onto Varner Road, plowing into two southbound cars because he was heavily intoxicated, police said.

One of the drivers, identified in court documents only as "Enma C.," was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Occupants of the other vehicle, two women and a man -- "A.B.," "J.Z." and "E.S." -- suffered minor to moderate injuries, according to investigators.

Hernandez fled the scene but was apprehended minutes later without incident by patrol officers. He had no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.