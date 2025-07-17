Traffic collisions increase on South Palm Canyon, Police urging safe driving habits

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A stretch of South Palm Canyon Drive under construction has seen a sharp increase in collisions according to the Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD).

Captain Kyle Stjerne, with PSPD, said it's prompting the department to ramp up patrols.

"We did see a bit of an increase with some minor traffic collisions that involved non-injuries," Stjerne said. "We did have some injury traffic collisions. There have been a few hit and runs that we've investigated. So again, we're just seeing some increase in traffic related activity there."

He said the area, which previously had two lanes in each direction, is now narrowed to one lane each way with a cone pattern that people may not be used to.

"We're really encouraging people to just be aware," Stjerne said. "Please monitor your speed."

Some residents have also taken to social media to criticize nearby developments for poor lighting and visibility they say is contributing to the dangerous conditions on the roadway.

Clarke Shae has lived in Palm Springs for over a decade, and said he has noticed more collisions on this street.

"I live right around the corner. I hear everything," Shae said. "I don't drive that road anymore."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this story.