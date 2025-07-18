Artwork featured at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival finds a permanent home in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A powerful new presence now stands in downtown Indio.

"The Messengers," a vibrant public art piece by Sri Lankan artist Kumkum Fernando, was first seen at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023 and has now found a permanent home at the park on Towne Street and Bliss Avenue. The bright, colorful, robot-like figures stand between 65 and 75 feet tall.

News Channel 3 was there on Friday for the unveiling as Public Art Company President Raffi Lehrer read a a moving tribute from the artist to his late father, bringing a deeper meaning to the celebration.

"The messengers are very personal to me. It's the biggest artwork I've ever been a part of creating. The patterns, motifs, and colors are mainly inspired by Asian temples and palaces I visited with my father during my childhood in South Asia. My father used to take me to different Asian countries and cities. As we walked through these ancient places, he taught me how to appreciate beautiful colors and shared stories with me. With his passing a month ago, the artworks now hold even more significance. They stand tall as characters that carry deep memories. What's beautiful to me is that these memories are now transformed into new ones through everyone who experiences the work. I hope these new memories are as unforgettable as mine. So we're honored to give the messengers a permanent home, one where they'll continue to spark joy, curiosity, and connection..."

Kumkum Fernando, Artist