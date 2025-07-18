Morongo Celebrates Grand Opening of New Fire Station

MORONGO, Calif. - The Morongo Band of Mission Indians marked a major milestone in regional public safety today with the grand opening of its new Fire Station #1. The modern, 15,000-square-foot facility will enhance emergency response capabilities on the Morongo Reservation and throughout the San Gorgonio Pass.

Replacing the previous station that served the community since 1998, the new facility is located at the intersection of Morongo and Santiago Roads. It is equipped with advanced response technologies, dual apparatus bays, expanded living quarters, and an early earthquake detection system. The station features reinforced construction and backup power systems to remain operational during disasters such as wildfires and floods.

Designed to accommodate up to 12 personnel per shift, the station now serves as the operational base for the Morongo Fire Department, a full-service agency with nearly 50 professional firefighters, EMTs, and ambulance personnel. The department responds to more than 1,500 calls annually, with nearly half occurring outside reservation boundaries.

The development of the station followed years of planning and research, and includes solar installations, diesel exhaust filtration systems to protect firefighter health, and state-of-the-art alerting systems. The facility is also designed with room for future expansion, ensuring it can evolve to meet growing regional needs.

The Morongo Fire Department began in the 1950s as a volunteer crew known as the Flying Eagles and has since grown into a vital regional emergency response organization. Its personnel play a critical role in supporting Riverside County and the broader region during emergencies and natural disasters.

The grand opening of Fire Station #1 follows the Tribe’s launch of a tribal medical helicopter and ground ambulance service in 2023, in partnership with Global Medical Response, American Medical Response, and REACH Air Medical Services. That program was the first of its kind between a federally recognized tribe and a national EMS provider.

The completion of this next-generation fire station represents a continued commitment by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians to public safety, emergency preparedness, and community service across the region.