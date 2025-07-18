Skip to Content
Palm Springs Swim Center reschedules this Saturday’s ‘Dive-in Movie’ to August 2

City of Palm Springs
By
New
Published 8:19 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that due to ongoing repairs from the recent power outage at the Palm Springs Swim Center, this Saturday's (July 19th) "Dive-in Movie" has been rescheduled.

"Moana" can now be seen at the Swim Center on Saturday, August 2nd. Admission is free.

The Palm Springs Swim Center is located at 405 S. Pavilion Way. Doors open for open swim at 7:00 p.m., and the movie will start at dusk.

Cynthia White

