Palm trees burst out in flames in Palm Desert Thursday night

PD Sherrif's Office
Published 11:54 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- Palm trees in Palm Desert caught on fire Thursday night with local authorities arriving on the scene shortly after. 

Thursday night on Fred Waring Drive, a group of palm trees took up in flames lighting up the road in Palm Desert. 

Palm Desert Sheriff Station Deputies and CalFire took to the scene to shut down the fire before it was able to spread widely. 

No further information about the cause of the fire has been shared at this time.

Haley Meberg

