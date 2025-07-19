City of Palm Desert hosts blood drive at Community Center

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- On Saturday, July 19th, the City of Palm Desert is holding a community blood drive. It will take place at the Palm Desert Community Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LifeStream Blood Bank says your donations could help save a life and make a difference, here at home. All donors will also receive a limited-edition Riverside County t-shirt. The Community Center is located just off San Pablo Avenue.

Click here to set up future appointments at LifeStream Blood Bank.