City of Palm Desert hosts blood drive at Community Center

KESQ
Published 10:18 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- On Saturday, July 19th, the City of Palm Desert is holding a community blood drive. It will take place at the Palm Desert Community Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LifeStream Blood Bank says your donations could help save a life and make a difference, here at home. All donors will also receive a limited-edition Riverside County t-shirt. The Community Center is located just off San Pablo Avenue. 



Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023.

