Fire breaks out at Palm Springs Navigation center, puppy rescued

today at 10:23 PM
Published 9:08 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Several units at the Palm Springs Navigation Center were damaged after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the homeless shelter around 8:28 a.m. to find a small room on the second floor engulfed in flames.

Shortly after containing the fire, emergency responders rescued a puppy from the room.

No people were injured in the fire. Two units in the shelter sustained water damage.

While no cause has been identified, officials say they're working closely with building management to ensure all safety protocols are in place.

