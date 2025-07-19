Palm Springs Public Library hosts closing party ahead of temporary location move

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Public Library is hosting a closing party Saturday afternoon, to celebrate the buildings upcoming renovations.

The library is preparing for a $45 million major renovation project, which will bring new life to the 50 year old building in Sunrise Park. During renovations, the staff and a portion of the over 100,000 item library collection will move to a temporary location at Rimrock Plaza off East Palm Canyon Drive.

The public library was originally set to close Saturday before the Rimrock Plaza landlords found HVAC issues at the temporary location, prompting officials to push back the move date three weeks to August 8.

