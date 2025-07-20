Coachella Pastor shares how immigration crackdowns have impacted faith community

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - As immigration enforcement intensifies across the Coachella Valley, Father Francisco Gomez, S.T. Pastor at Our Lady of Soledad Catholic Church said fear is gripping the faith community.

"This is not right," Father Gomez said. "It is not right what is taking place. It is affecting everything.”

Father Gomez said some of his parishioners are afraid to go to school, the grocery store or even attend Mass.

"Usually 1:00 p.m. Mass would have been about 1,500 people," Father Gomez said. "Today we only had about 1,000 people. There's a decrease."

He said some church volunteers are delivering groceries to families too scared to leave home.

Father Gomez said the Bishop of San Bernardino issued a letter saying people should not feel obligated ti attend Mass if they're afraid.

“If you don’t come to church because you’re terribly afraid — stay home,” Gomez said. “We do broadcast Mass at 9:00 and 11:00 in the morning every Sunday. Give us a call if you need us, and we'll find a way to reach out to you."

To recognize those who’ve been deported, Father Gomez is having a vigil on July 21 at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Soledad Catholic Church.

