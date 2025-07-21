City of Palm Springs approves Palm Springs Pride installation of flagpole in Arenas District

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) At its meeting on Monday night, the Palm Springs City Council approved a license agreement with Palm Springs Pride for the construction, installation, maintenance, and operation of a landmark flagpole in the Arenas District.

Palm Springs Pride President and CEO Ron deHarte says the decision paves the way for a powerful symbol of hope, freedom, and equality in the heart of Palm Springs.

The Arenas District Flagpole Project will feature a prominent installation of the Gilbert Baker-designed Pride flag, considered the most significant piece of LGBTQ+ art created by the artist.

The installation will commemorate the Black, white, Latino, Asian, and Native-born activists who fought for LGBTQ+ equality since the flag was first flown in San Francisco in 1978.

It is planned to be located at Arenas Road and Indian Canyon Drive, a key gateway to the Arenas Business District. The project is spearheaded by the Arenas District Merchants and will be managed by the nonprofit Palm Springs Pride organization.

Gilbert Baker's iconic rainbow flag emerged from a request by the late gay supervisor Harvey Milk, who urged Baker, a gay artist, to design a symbol for the 1978 San Francisco Pride parade. The flag was initially eight-striped and later refined to six colored stripes, becoming an international symbol for LGBTQ+ rights. The Baker flag was adopted as the official Pride Flag of Palm Springs Pride in 2011.

In addition to the Gilbert Baker-designed Pride flag displayed on the flagpole, approved alternative flags include the Transgender flag, designed by Monica F. Helms; the Leather Pride flag, designed by Anthony (Tony) F. DeBlase; the Bisexual Pride flag, designed by Michael Page; and the flag of the State of California.

Additionally, the U.S. flag will be displayed on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day. Flags can be lowered to half-staff by presidential, gubernatorial, or local proclamation.

“In Palm Springs' 87-year history, no other cultural or civic group has stepped forward to propose funding a landmark flagpole to honor their community. Yet today, the LGBTQ+ community is doing just that, championing a powerful symbol of pride and inclusivity for all to see,” said deHarte. As Mayor of Palm Springs, deHarte was recused from participating in the project.

“You can support the Landmark Pride Flag. We're actively raising funds for the Arenas District Pride Flagpole, an incredible piece of art that will symbolize hope and commemorate the tireless fight for equality among activists of all backgrounds,” said Mitch Battersby, the Palm Springs Pride Director of Volunteers and a project lead.

For more information on supporting the Arenas District Flagpole Project, visit https://bit.ly/arenasflag.