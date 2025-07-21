First full-service hotel built from the ground up in 15 years opens in Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) A first-of-its-kind desert escape is now open just outside the north entrance of Joshua Tree National Park. The Reset Hotel officially opened its doors Monday, becoming the first full-service boutique hotel built from the ground up in the high desert in more than 15 years.Located on Split Rock Avenue in Twentynine Palms, the hotel consists of 65 design-forward rooms on 180 acres of raw desert land, and is the only hotel connecting directly to Joshua Tree National Park.

The vision behind it all is as much about disconnecting from devices as it is reconnecting with nature.“We’re not just building a hotel,” said Benjamin Uyeda, Reset’s co-founder and designer. “We’re creating infrastructure that lets the desert speak for itself.”Uyeda says the idea behind Reset started with a trend he noticed nearly a decade ago.“I first became interested in Joshua Tree around 2017,” Uyeda said.

“I saw this graph, and it was this perfect correlation between Instagram's monthly active users and visitor shifts to national parks," Uyeda explained. "And what I concluded was the more people were on their phones looking at content, the more they had this deep draw to stop doing that and go out into nature.”

“So I think in this weird way, the more we digitally consume, the more we value, like a farm-to-table experience… the more popular farmers markets will become, and the more popular national parks and getting out into nature will become."

Uyeda lives in Twentynine Palms, a place he helped the project from and a place he believes is emerging as an unexpected hub for creatives.“

"I live here, and I've lived here for quite a while and love it,” Uyeda said. “And it even brought a lot of my friends and family out into this area. So I am an evangelist for this area. This area is one of the coolest places to live. In fact, I would clearly say and strongly believe that 29 Palms is the best place in California for creatives to live.”

Tonight on News Channel 3, we take you inside the Reset Hotel touring the unique rooms guests can stay in, and speaking with the design team at Gry Space about how they brought this vision to life in the middle of the desert.