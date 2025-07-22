Cabazon hosts community input meetings for growing concerns over limited infrastructure

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) – Riverside County is proposing the creation of an enhanced infrastructure financing district (EIFD) and is seeking community input for the process.

There is limited infrastructure in the Cabazon area and it's an ongoing concern for residents. From weekend traffic along the Interstate 10, trains blocking resident exits or losing power to prevent wildfires, the community said the quality of life needs improvements.

The EIFD would be a financial tool not resulting in any new or increased taxes for property owners or residents. If approved, it would set aside a portion of future growth in tax revenue to invest in infrastructure needs. This would include roads, flood control projects, fire suppression and other improvements.

The county will hold two meetings for the community:

Tuesday, July 22 James Venable Community Center 50390 Carmen Ave., Cabazon 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22 James Venable Community Center 50390 Carmen Ave., Cabazon 5 to 6:30 p.m.

