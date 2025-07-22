Man accused of robbing U.S. postal worker sentenced to two years in state prison

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Jose Estevan Chavarria, Jr., one of the two suspects arrested and accused of robbing a U.S. postal worker and possibly committing similar offenses in other places, is heading to state prison.

Chavarria, 28, of Los Angeles was arrested in March along with Luis Alberto Gonzalez, 32, of Victorville following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation in coordination with other agencies.

On Tuesday Chevarria pleaded to a 2nd degree robbery charge and was sentenced to two years in state prison. He and co-defendant Luis Alberto Gonzalez were charged in the robbery, in which one of them had what appeared to be a handgun and forced the victim to hand over money and other belongings before fleeing.