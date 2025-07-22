Modernism Week to reveal schedule for October in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The fall version of Modernism Week in Palm Springs will include more than 50 events featuring free and low-cost programs during its Oct. 16-19 run, officials announced today.

"We are so excited to continue sharing the momentum of our twentieth-year celebration with this popular fall version of our festival,'' Modernism Week CEO Lisa Vossler Smith said in a statement. "We will continue to showcase new events and some of the most popular programs that have made Modernism Week in February so famous."

The four-day event will highlight mid-century and modern architecture, art, interior, landscape design and vintage culture throughout the city.

A full schedule will be released online Friday at modernismweek.com, and tickets will go on sale Aug. 1 at noon.

The signature 11-day festival will be held Feb. 12-22, 2026, with tickets available starting Nov.1 at noon.