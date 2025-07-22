Rep. Ken Calvert announces House bill that includes $67M for District infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KESQ) - Congressman Ken Calvert (R-41) announced on Tuesday that more than $67 million for District water and transportation infrastructure projects was included in the Fiscal Year 2026 Transportation and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill.

The bill was approved by the House Appropriations Committee last week and now advances to the House floor for consideration.

If the House passes the bill, local funding for infrastructure projects includes:

$5.6 million for the Cook Street Bridge Project in Palm Desert

$5 million for the Indian Canyon Drive Project in Palm Springs

$3 million for the Inline Baggage Handling System Improvement Project at Palm Springs International Airport

$5 million for the Via Vail Roadway Improvement Project in Rancho Mirage

$5 million for the Washington Street Pavement Resurfacing Project in La Quinta

$5 million for the Whitewater Channel Lining in Indian Wells

Passage of the bill will also include funding for infrastructure projects in other areas throughout the District:

$1.7 million for the Corona Trails Improvement Project

$5 million for the French Valley Airport Contract Control Tower Project

$5 million for the I-10 Singleton Road Interchange Project in Calimesa

$5 million for the I-15 Express Lanes Southern Extension Project

$8 million for the Lake Elsinore Water Quality Project

$4 million for the Magnolia Avenue Widening Project in Corona

$2.5 million for the Norco Recycled Water Distribution and Transmission Mainline Project

$5 million for the Quail Valley Septic to Sewer Conversion Project

$2.5 million for the Scott Road/Bundy Canyon Road Widening in Menifee

“The resources provided for Riverside County projects in this bill will help communities throughout our region,” said Rep. Calvert. “I’m proud to work together with our local leaders to identify and fund projects that will make an impact in reducing traffic congestion, improving water quality, and enhancing our local airports."