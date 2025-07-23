Skip to Content
Assemblymember Greg Wallis recognizes outdoor workers in partnership with Desert Recreation District

Published 10:07 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIF.  (KESQ) – Assemblymember Greg Wallis visited Desert Recreation District sites on Wednesday to thank and recognize local outdoor crewmembers who serve the community.

Over waters and frozen treats, Wallis gathered with Desert Recreation outdoor staff workers at two sites in Cathedral City to personally recognize and thank them for their service and hard work to keep our communities running.

The acknowledgment was in support of a recently introduced legislative resolution by Wallis, to formally recognize the week of July 21st through July 27th, 2025 as Outdoor Workers Appreciation Week - A statewide effort to showcase the critical contributions of those who often work outdoors in challenging conditions throughout the state.

Zachariah Perez

