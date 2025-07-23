MMA on the rise in the Valley

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Mixed Martial Arts, or MMA, is rapidly growing in popularity across the country, with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) helping bring the sport into the mainstream. According to Gitnux, MMA training enrollments jumped 25% in 2022 alone.

The growth of the sport can been seen right here in the Valley. MMA is making an impact for the community.

In the valley, local athletes are training at the Diaz Brothers Training Camp in Indio. For the fighters there, the training camp offers more than skills training. It’s become a place where discipline and community come together.

