Over 440 Riverside County shelter pets find new homes in weekend of action

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Over the weekend, 443 animals at Riverside County shelters found their new 'fur-ever' homes.

It comes after months of new initiatives tackling overcrowding, that saw record numbers of 240% overcapacity just days ago.

Officials say measures like 'Ticket to Ride,' a temporary foster program, helped achieve the goal.

Just days ago, the county sent out 66 dogs apart of the foster program and hopes to bring in more as they clear the shelters.

Tune in tonight as News Channel 3 speaks with one 'Ticket to Ride' foster about her experience, and what she wants other interested fosters to know.