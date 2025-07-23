Palm Springs Air Museum discusses military training over PSP

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Occasionally in Palm Springs, military aircrafts will practice their routine training exercises in the airspace of Palm Springs International Airport.

Tuesday afternoon, many callers reached out to News Channel 3 with concerns for why military aircrafts were in the sky, but it is no cause for concern, according to PSP. The airport does not have military units or aircrafts based there, but federal law requires it allows military access to the airfield when needed.

The airport said they do not receive advance notice of these flights. While it can be a shocking loud encounter for anyone near the airport, it is a unplanned show for the Palm Springs Air Museum which sits just outside the tarmac to PSP.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear about the training operations from the PS Air Museum, how common they are and why they are important for pilots.