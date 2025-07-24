Desert Sands Unified School District holds Career Fair to fill positions for 2025-2026 school year

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Sands Unified School District is making sure all positions are filled for the school year.

On Thursday, the DSUSD hosted a Career Fair at the District office in La Quinta.

Open positions included substitute teachers, paraeducators, and bus drivers.

Some staff members were on hand to answer questions and provide information throughout the workshops.

DSUSD Director of Classified Personnel Brad Fisher says it's efforts like these that help avoid staff shortages. Fisher added, "We host two certificated job fairs, two classified job fairs, and we've been fortunate enough that we are almost fully staffed at this point with still several weeks to go. Our staff is pretty solid right now, which is really good, and again, it's events like this where we refill our substitute ranks."

Fisher went on to say that recruitment efforts continue throughout the year for the District.