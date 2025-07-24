FIND Food Bank anticipates rise in traffic with federal cuts to SNAP

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Federal cuts to SNAP under the Senate reconciliation bill could increase traffic to local food banks as more Valley residents lose access to affordable groceries, officials say.

The Congressional Budget Office projects over $186 billion could be cut in SNAP benefits over the next decade. It’s a nearly 20% cut that Debbie Espinosa with FIND Food Bank says they’ll be feeling.

“We do project that the cuts will bring in more people to FIND Food Bank and our regional network of partner food distribution pantries and throughout the U.S.,” Espinosa said.

According to a 2020 Desert Healthcare District & Foundation community health survey, the Coachella Valley’s low-income communities could suffer the most. Data from 2020 found Indio Hills and Desert Hot Springs had the highest percentage of households receiving SNAP benefits, at 23.9% and 17.8%. When considering households that had children and were receiving SNAP, those margins increase, with 100% of Bermuda Dunes households and 92% of households in Oasis receiving benefits.

Tonight, News Channel 3 looks deeper at how FIND and some local beneficiaries are preparing for the cut’s impacts.