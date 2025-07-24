Head-on crash on Highway 74 near Anza sends two people to hospital

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people are being treated for injuries after a head-on crash on Highway 74 south of Lake Hemet, near Anza on Thursday.

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire

CAL FIRE reports two vehicles were involved, and one of the injured was trapped in a vehicle. Firefighters responding to the scene were able to get the person out.

Both people suffered moderate injuries - one taken by ambulance, and the other flown out by helicopter. They were taken to a local trauma center.

CAL FIRE has turned the case over to California Highway Patrol Indio Station for investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new information.