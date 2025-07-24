Palm Springs Tram Offers Free August Admission to Law Enforcement

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) -The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will offer free admission throughout August to members of select law enforcement agencies.

The appreciation program runs from Aug. 1-31 at 1 Tram Way and is available to active members of law enforcement, including police officers, firefighters, California Highway Patrol officers, FBI agents and others, officials said.

A valid photo ID must be presented in person to receive complimentary admission. Eligible personnel can also bring up to four guests, who will each receive 25% off regular tramway admission prices, according to officials.

"First responders are the cornerstone of every community. We greatly appreciate the dedication of all first responders and the work they put in every day to keep our communities safe,'' Tramway manager Nancy Nichols said. "We hope a trip to the tramway will provide a fun and enjoyable experience for

first responders and their families to explore our beautiful mountain."



A full list of qualifying agencies is available at www.pstramway.com/tram-news-2/.



For more information, call 888-515-8726.