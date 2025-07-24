Rep. Ken Calvert introduces BOWOW Act protecting working animals in federal agencies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KESQ)-- Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-41) introduces a new “Bill to Outlaw Wounding of Official Working Animals Act,” called the BOWOW Act, protecting animals used by federal law enforcement agencies.

The BOWOW Act would make the assault of an animal used by federal law enforcement a deportable offense under Section 237(a)(2) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. It would also make applicants with such offenses on their record inadmissible to the U.S. under Section 212(a)(2) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

This act came in response to an incident that occurred in June, where an immigrant from Egypt assaulted a Customs and Border Patrol agriculture detector dog who had detected prohibited items in the luggage.

Freddie, Customs and Border Patrol agriculture detector beagle, detected the prohibited items in a luggage at Dulles Airport before being assaulted by the offender.

“The dogs and horses are on the front lines of our federal law enforcement efforts alongside our officers and deserve our protection,” said Rep. Calvert. “The BOWOW Act sends a clear message that we will stand up for our four-legged friends and have zero tolerance for any immigrants who assault them. Animals, like Freddie, work every day to keep Americans safe – we owe it to Freddie to do our best to keep him safe too.”

