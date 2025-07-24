Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage Returns with better deals than ever

Rancho Mirage, Calif. (KESQ)—The Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back for the 2025 season, kicking off today with cool treats, great eats, and a chance to give back to the community.

Hosted annually by the City of Rancho Mirage, Taste of Summer is more than just a celebration of food. The food-focused initiative helps support local non-profits and independent restaurants during the slower summer months. Now in its 9th year, the event has become a seasonal favorite for locals and visitors alike.

This year, the city has approved to boost Shop Local gift cards for this program.

