Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage Returns with better deals than ever

today at 5:29 AM
Published 5:28 AM

Rancho Mirage, Calif.  (KESQ)—The Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back for the 2025 season, kicking off today with cool treats, great eats, and a chance to give back to the community.

Hosted annually by the City of Rancho Mirage, Taste of Summer is more than just a celebration of food. The food-focused initiative helps support local non-profits and independent restaurants during the slower summer months. Now in its 9th year, the event has become a seasonal favorite for locals and visitors alike.

This year, the city has approved to boost Shop Local gift cards for this program.

Watch News Channel 3 at 4:00 today to hear about all the great deals.

Allie Anthony

