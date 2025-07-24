‘Visit Greater Palm Springs’ to recognize event professionals

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Next week is National Celebrate Services Week, a time to recognize dedicated professionals who bring meetings and events to life.

National Celebrate Services Week was launched back in 2010. Locally, Visit Greater Palm Springs is taking part and honoring our region's event services professionals.

There will be free webinars on a variety of service industry topics and insider insights.

The week will wrap up with a private celebration to show appreciation for several local professionals, many of whom work at local hotels.

Visit Greater Palm Springs Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Pace says, "They're all involved, they really have become so engaged in this week. And they really take the time to celebrate these individuals. And they're behind the scenes a lot of the time, so this is a great way to shine the light on all the work that they do for us."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Pace to get more information on the webinar events.

For more information, visit visitgreaterps.com.