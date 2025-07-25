Car strikes down owner in solo vehicle crash in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- A woman was struck down by her vehicle in Rancho Mirage Friday morning, resulting in major injuries.

California Highway Patrol received a call just before 11:00 a.m. for a solo vehicle crash involving a woman in the Del Webb Community.

CHP reports the woman was attempting to get back into her car after exiting without realizing the vehicle was not in park. As she attempted to re-enter the vehicle, she was run over and left with multiple injuries to her leg.

The woman was transported to Desert Regional Hospital where she is being treated for the injuries. CHP is still investigating the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.