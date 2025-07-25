Desert Healthcare District awards $1.2 million to aid food assistance & mental health services

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Desert Healthcare District and Foundation Board approves the allocation of $1 million, continuing work with five Coachella Valley nonprofits to support a Request for Proposals (RFP), "Empowering Resilient Youth and Families: Advancing Mental and Behavioral Health Support."

Tuesday July 22, the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation board met to discuss the allocation of $1 million in funds to continue work with nonprofits that will carry over for the next two years.

In December 2024, the District and Board met for a lunch-in with the staff of the five organizations that received funding through the initial RFP.

Through the event officials reported they discussed outcomes, lessons learned, and insights provided by the organizations to understand the need for continued support in helping build upon the success of their efforts.

In addition to the $1 million funds in grants approved by the RFP, the Board approved $193,145 for Visión y Compromiso to expand access to mental health services for children and families in the Coachella Valley; as well as $75,000 for Alianza Nacional de Campesinas to address food insecurity within farmworker communities in the Coachella Valley that are in food-deprived areas.

The total funding approved by the Desert Healthcare District & Foundation Board in the month of July amounted to $1,268,145.

The Board continues to discuss further grant propositions addressing physician shortages that affect the Coachella Valley, particularly Spanish-speaking communities in the eastern valley. No conclusion has been made at this time, but the Board has tabled the topic for future decision.

To learn more about applying for District & Foundation grants visit Desert Healthcare District (DHCD) Grants Program

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.