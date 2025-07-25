Indio PD reminds community of the dangers of off-road driving

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — The Indio Police Department is reminding the community just how dangerous off-roading can be, as city and surrounding area has a lot of open desert.

Officials created a social media post Friday night to tell people off-roading within the City limits is illegal, including in dirt lots, parks and open desert areas. Indio PD said this includes all vehicles not just trucks or cars, like dirt bikes, ATVs or side-by-sides.

This reminder comes after a fatal rollover crash Saturday night near Indio. Shortly, after 9 p.m. Indio PD responded to a crash in the desert canyon area located southwest of Dillon Road and west of Fargo Canyon Road.

For reasons still under investigation, a Jeep Wrangler traveling through desert terrain at unknown speeds rolled over multiple times. A 47-year-old woman was ejected from the car during the crash and was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical center where she later died.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from officials on what you need to know to stay safe in the desert.