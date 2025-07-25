Officials warn against swimming in Whitewater River Channel

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) — As the summer months heat up, it can be tempting to take a dip in the nearest lakes or rivers. For many, that can be the Whitewater River Channel, but this National Water Safety Day, the Coachella Valley Water District is urging locals to use caution and avoid dangerous waterways.

CVWD posted to Instagram,”The Whitewater River Channel is a vital part of our replenishment and stormwater protection systems. This typically dry river channel receives imported water from the Colorado River Aqueduct that flows to our groundwater replenishment facility. Deliveries can be rapid flows that move with force, making the channel dangerous and unpredictable. This area is off-limits for a reason: entering is illegal and could lead to fines, serious injury, or worse.”

However, some locals say the river channel is one of the only free and accessible waterways for families to enjoy.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with locals and officials on how they can make a splash this summer, safely.