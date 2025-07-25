Skip to Content
Two people injured after car flips onto roof in Rancho Mirage traffic collision

By
today at 3:08 PM
Published 2:12 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after a crash in Rancho Mirage left a car on its roof.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the scene just after 11:00 a.m. to Highway 111 near Bob Hope Drive. Two cars were involved in the crash, one of which had flipped onto its roof.

Both persons injured are reported to be in stable condition.

The Highway 111 eastbound turn lanes onto Bob Hope Drive were blocked for around one hour, slowing traffic during that time.

No arrests were made, and the cause of the collision is under investigation

Cynthia White

