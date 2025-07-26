Local agencies host free child passenger seat safety event for residents

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ)-- The California Highway Patrol Indio Office, along with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, will host a Child Passenger Seat Safety event on Saturday, July 26.

The event will take place at La Quinta Fire Station 32, located at 78111 Avenue 52, La Quinta, CA 92253, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

At the event, residents will have the opportunity to have their car seats inspected and adjusted for no cost to ensure all safety measures are met.

These services are free to all with a child present. To schedule an appointment, contact CSO Avalos or CSO Foster at (760) 863-8990.

Walk-ins are accepted.