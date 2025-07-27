Cathedral City Boys & Girls Club seeks help after $8,500 in damage from tree roots, burst pipe

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City CEO is asking for community support after unexpected facility damage from a burst pipe and strangling tree roots that left the organization with more than $8,500 in urgent repairs.

Scott Robinson, CEO, said it happened on the first day of summer, with over 100 kids at the club.

"Our big tree decided it was going to eat through the pipes and knocked out our restrooms," Robinson said. "Fortunately, I have an amazing staff that adapted."

He said since then, the restrooms have been repaired but that the fights not over yet.

"There's still about $3,000 more of cement work that needs to happen," Robinson said.

Despite the challenges, Robinson said the organization continues to provide a safe and enriching space for children.

He said the nonprofit is now reaching out to the public for help to offset the repair costs and ensure the site remains open and operational.

To make a donation visit this website: https://bgcccity.org/donate/.

