Coachella Valley Women’s Clubs Celebrates Years of Leadership and Service

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- A major celebration of leadership and volunteerism took place this weekend as more than 20 presidents and past presidents from four Coachella Valley women’s service clubs gathered for a special luncheon honoring their contributions.

The event, organized by the Woman’s Club of Indio, brought together leaders from clubs in Indio, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Desert Hot Springs. Together, these organizations represent more than 337 years of continuous community service throughout the region.

The luncheon was held at the Classic Club in Palm Desert and marked the first time these clubs formally joined forces to recognize their collective impact. In total, the women in attendance represented over 3 centuries of leadership and volunteer commitment.

The Woman’s Club of Indio, established in 1912, is the oldest service organization in the Coachella Valley. Last year alone, the club recorded more than 7,500 volunteer hours and awarded over $60,000 in scholarships and community grants.

Other clubs shared similar legacies, with years of service focused on educational support, literacy programs, youth needs, and family assistance. Some members have served their organizations for decades—one for over 50 years.

The event was designed not only to celebrate long-standing service but also to open the door to future collaboration. Club leaders expressed interest in supporting each other’s fundraisers and building stronger networks between their communities.

Organizers hope this luncheon will become an annual or semi-annual tradition. They also emphasized that all clubs are open to new members—both women and men—who want to contribute to their communities through volunteer service.

Each club continues to play a vital role in improving the lives of children, families, and individuals across the Coachella Valley.