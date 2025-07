INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A semi-truck caught on fire on the I-10 Eastbound in Indio Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, CHP and fire crews responded to the truck fire just before Monroe Street.

The fire slowed down traffic for hours as crews put out the flames and cleaned up the mess.

News Channel 3 is working to confirm with authorities if any injuries were sustained in the crash or the cause of the accident and fire.