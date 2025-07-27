Skip to Content
Traffic Alert: Highway 111 and Washington Street intersection to close for construction

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The intersection of Highway 111 and Washington street will be fully closed to all traffic from 5 a.m. Wednesday July 30th to 5 a.m. Thursday July 31st, as crews continue work on the Highway 111 pavement rehabilitation project. 

All businesses in that area will remain open. 

Detours will be clearly marked and drivers are asked to plan ahead and use alternate routes. 

For more information on the road closure, head to https://www.laquintaca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/16422/287?backlist=%2Fbusiness%2Fcity-clerk%2Fstatements-of-economic-interest.

Athena Jreij

