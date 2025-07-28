Coachella Valley advocates call on local leaders to act amid ongoing crisis in Gaza

PALM SPRING, Calif. (KESQ) - President Donald Trump said there is 'real starvation' in Gaza and that the United States will set up food centers.

It comes as thousands of Palestinians are suffering from malnutrition.

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues, local organizers from CodePink in the Coachella Valley are calling on elected officials to take a stronger stance.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson is speaking with local advocates about the grassroots initiatives they’re leading and why they believe the region’s representatives must act now.

KESQ is also speaking with Rabbi David Lazar of Congregation Or Hamidbar in Palm Springs.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report at 10 and 11 p.m.