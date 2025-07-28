Skip to Content
Desert Hot Springs Police use drone to find suspect hiding in trash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is sharing drone video showing a search for a suspect on Saturday.

Investigators say officers were getting ready to serve a search warrant at a home following an assault. They launched a drone to check out the area - and say they saw the suspect burying himself in trash and debris outside the property.

Officers moved in, and report that the suspect surrendered.

He was reportedly a wanted felon, and police booked him into jail.

Cynthia White

