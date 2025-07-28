Event services week kicks-off in Palm Springs, honoring heroes behind the scenes

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) This week, the spotlight is on the people who usually stay behind it.

The 4th Annual Event Services Celebration Week is officially underway in Greater Palm Springs, recognizing the event professionals who power everything from conventions to music festivals across the Coachella Valley.

Hosted in partnership with the Event Services Professionals Association (ESPA), the week includes a lineup of daily webinars designed to sharpen industry skills. Topics range from “Mastering A/V Conversations” and “A Planner’s Guide to Exceptional Venue Spaces” to “The Four C’s of Sustainability.”

The celebration wraps up Friday with an invite-only reception at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort, where top professionals in the field will be honored for their work keeping Greater Palm Springs a premier destination for events — even in triple-digit temps.

Among this year’s honorees is Brady Ramey, Event Manager at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“Yeah, it’s pretty surreal,” Ramey told News Channel 3. “I was not expecting it by any means. But I’m very blessed and thankful — and happy doing what I do.”

Ramey says he’s already signed up for multiple webinars this week and hopes the knowledge he gains will help elevate not just his team, but the entire industry.